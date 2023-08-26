Greek Fest returns for the 60th year in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Greek Fest is back in Rochester for the last weekend of August.

The Greek community is celebrating their heritage, as they’ve done every year since 1963.

They’re inviting everyone to come out and join them for the fun.

On just the first day of the festival, there were lines all the way down the block to try out some of the Greek food.

“We have a lot of homemade Greek food here, especially the desserts. You have to come out and try the baklava. Penny and her gang just blew it up this year,” said Tasos Psomas, a community member who works the festival every year.

Other than the food, you can dance to the music of DJ Opa! or take a tour of the Greek church.