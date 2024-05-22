Governor Walz declares today “Wolves Back Day” in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – Ahead of the first game in the Western Conference Finals, Governor Tim Walz has proclaimed today “Wolves Back Day” in the State of Minnesota to celebrate the Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoff run.

“At 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, all eyes will be North as the Timberwolves bring conference championship basketball back to Minnesota again,” reads the proclamation issued by Governor Walz. “Sports have the power to bring people together, and Minnesota fans are excited to cheer on our beloved Timberwolves.”

The Timberwolves will face the Dallas Mavericks tonight. The team is hoping to make it to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.