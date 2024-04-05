Friends of Nicolae Miu take the stand on Day Five of murder trial

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Friends of Nicolae Miu, a man accused of killing a teenager and injuring four others, took to the stand on Friday, April 5, recounting what they saw on the Apple River in July 2022.

One witness told jurors he watched people from two groups surround and push Miu.

Then, after the altercation, Miu went back to his group, telling them he had been attacked and that his knife had been taken.

Miu’s friends, through an interpreter, say his demeanor changed as the group eventually continued down the river on their tubes.

“He looked pale when he got close to us, his eyes were wide and he didn’t talk anymore,” said Ernesto Torres, a friend of Miu.

Miu faces murder charges, accused of stabbing and killing a teen and wounding four others.

