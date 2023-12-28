Fridley teen charged in Jayden Kline murder

ABC 6 NEWS — A Fridley teen has been charged with one count of second degree murder in the killing of Jayden Kline earlier this month.

17-year-old Fenan Uso was charged on Tuesday, following an investigation into Kline’s death. According to the charging document, Kline was found dead in front of her Fridley home around 4 P-M on Thursday, December 21 after what first appeared to be a hit-and-run. Kline was found by her 22-year-old brother, who heard a loud noise and looked out the window of the residence to see Kline lying in the street. Neighbors said they saw a gold van speeding away from the scene.

Police talked to the Kline’s brother and mother, both of whom alleged that the van belonged to Uso. The charging document states that a neighbor provided police with footage from a Ring doorbell, which allegedly shows Kline’s body fall out of the front door of the van following the sound of a gunshot.

The document goes on to claim that Burnsville police stopped the van, which Uso was driving, and that police found a pistol in the passenger seat. In a post-Miranda statement outlined in the document, Uso said that he and Kline had dated for “about a year” before breaking up weeks before the alleged murder. Uso allegedly said he picked Kline up on the date of the murder, and the two got into an argument, and that he shot Kline outside her residence. The document alleges that Uso said he sped off because he “realized he did something dumb” and that “he was shaking as he drove away.”

If you suspect that you or anyone you know may be the victim of domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1 (800) 799-7233. It’s always free and confidential, and they can connect you to resources that can help you.