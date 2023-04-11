Forest City Chamber of Commerce names new executive director

(ABC 6 News) – The Forest City Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors have named Julianna Burkholder as the Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce.

With the recent retirement of outgoing Director, Norma Hertzer, the Chamber position is a good opportunity for Julianna. Julianna has been the Bear Creek Golf Club Manager for the past six years. She has served as President of the Forest City Chamber of Commerce in 2022 and served as past president in 2023.

This is a natural progression for Julianna as she has had experience with member relations, non-profit management, and programming.

“We are excited to have Julianna step into this leadership position and look forward to her furthering the Chamber mission”, says Board President, Julie Keely.

Burkholder’s first day will be April 17.