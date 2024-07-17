Father of child shot in Elgin appears in court

(ABC 6 News) – Raymond Duque, 41, made his second appearance in court following charges of child endangerment after the alleged shooting of his 6-year-old son by another child.

RELATED: Mother of 6-year-old shot in Elgin makes court appearance – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

The Rule 8 hearing was held virtually, with Duque represented by a public defender for the first time since being arrested and released. Duque posted a $20,000 noncash bond on July 4th and left jail.

RELATED: Parents in jail after shooting of Elgin child – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

A Rule 8 hearing is the second court appearance in felony and gross misdemeanor cases in Minnesota. The court must set a date for a Rule 8 appearance before the court having jurisdiction to try the charged offense no later than 14 days after the defendant’s initial appearance under Rule 5 unless the defendant waives the right to a separate Rule 8 appearance.

RELATED: 6-year-old child in hospital after being shot in Elgin – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Duque is facing five charges in the shooting: felony possession of ammunition or firearm – adjudicated guilty of a crime of violence, felony endangerment of a child by firearm access – substantial bodily harm results, two gross misdemeanor charges of Endangerment of a child by firearm access, and gross misdemeanor negligent storage of a firearm.

The other defendant in this case, Nicole McGee, 33, made her second appearance in court on Tuesday, her first appearance with representation.

Duque has an Omnibus Hearing scheduled for August 28th at 3:00 p.m. in Wabasha County Court.