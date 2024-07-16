Mother of 6-year-old shot in Elgin makes court appearance

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Nicole McGee, 33, made her second appearance in court following charges of child endangerment when her 6-year-old son was shot by another child with a gun found in the family van.

RELATED: 6-year-old child in hospital after being shot in Elgin

The hearing was held virtually, with McGee being represented by a public defender for the first time since being arrested and released.

RELATED: Parents in jail after shooting of Elgin child

This hearing provided an opportunity for McGee’s defense to make any objections to evidence collected so far.

McGee’s attorney made a request for more time to review the facts of the case and to wait for additional records to come in.

County officials say this is a normal part of the process for cases like these.

“You can’t determine whether or not you have an issue until you’ve seen all of the work product,” said Wabasha County Attorney Matthew Stinson.

The other defendant in this case, Raymond Duque, 41, is scheduled to make a second appearance in court as well, also the first time with representation.

RELATED: One released from jail after first Elgin child shooting appearance; one remains

McGee’s next court hearing will take place in September.