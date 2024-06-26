6-year-old child in hospital after being shot in Elgin

(ABC 6 News) – A 6-year-old child is in the hospital after being shot in Elgin, according to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

WSCO says that the incident happened on Tuesday, June 25 around 6:38 p.m. when authorities received 911 calls of the juvenile “receiving a gunshot wound” at a house in Elgin.

Deputies later learned that the incident happened outside the home.

According to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting was caused by another individual, and the child has serious injuries. The condition of the child is unknown at this time.

The information WCSO has right now indicates that the gunshot was accidental, but the incident is currently being investigated.

This is a developing story.