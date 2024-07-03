Parents in jail after shooting of Elgin child

The parents of a six-year-old boy who was shot in Elgin last week are now behind bars.

(ABC 6 News) – The parents of a 6-year-old boy who was shot in Elgin on June 25 are now behind bars.

Court documents show the boy was shot by another child, an 8-year-old – who law enforcement identified as the boy’s cousin – when they were left unattended with access to a loaded shotgun.

“I would say it is a rare circumstance, we don’t often have 6-year-old gunshot victims in Wabasha County, I would probably suppose not anywhere,” said Wabasha County Attorney Matthew Stinson.

Raymond Duque and Nicole McGee are both charged with three counts of Endangerment of Child by Firearm Access and Negligent Storage of a Firearm.

Additionally, Duque is facing one count of Ineligible Person in Possession of a Firearm, as he has previously been convicted of a violent crime.

“We all have a responsibility to case and take responsible care of our firearms, and we do take that seriously, which is why these charges were forthcoming,” said Stinson.

While the parents are detained by law enforcement, the 6-year-old and his 9-year-old sister, who was also present at the time of the accident, are in the hands of social services.

“I believe it was traumatic for all the children that were involved,” said Capt. Curt Struwe with the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office. “Social services are providing resources for them, as well as the hospital.”

WCSO is still accepting any information surrounding this case, but doesn’t expect any more charges to be filed.

“I don’t anticipate any charges for the other child, both because it doesn’t seem to have been an intentional act, and also the age of the child is so young as to whether or not you can even find a child that young culpable,” said Stinson.

Court documents say the boy was shot in the abdomen. He remains in the hospital, where his condition is currently unknown.

“This is a perfect case that shows when you store your firearms, when no one’s around, when it’s left unattended, to make sure that it’s locked up so children aren’t, can’t touch it, aren’t in reach of it and can’t accidentally pull the trigger,” said Struwe.

Stinson says McGee and Duque will likely be in court Wednesday for their initial hearing. At that point, the judge will determine whether or not they’ll be released on bail.