Farmfest day two brings important discussions on the upcoming Farm Bill & new Minnesota laws

(ABC 6 News) – Farmers, ranchers and other agriculture professionals celebrated achievements and discussed rural Minnesota’s future at Farmfest Wednesday in Redwood Falls, Minnesota.

In the morning’s discussion, Members of Congress from Minnesota participated in a listening session about the next farm bill. Farmers stressed it needs to help everyone from small family operations all the way to large-scale companies.

“We keep hearing loud and clear that this farm bill needs to be written by the farmers and for farmers. By rural America for rural America,” Congressman Brad Finstad said.

Governor Tim Walz gave opening remarks before the afternoon forum about how new laws and policies are impacting farmers. Several of these new policies aim to provide risk protection or crop insurance for farmers.

Farmfest concludes on Thursday with the Women in Ag event and the presentation of the Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year Award.