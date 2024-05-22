NWS confirms EF1 Tornado in Winona County

(ABC 6 News) – The National Weather Service in La Crosse released new information from a damage survey conducted in Winona County and confirmed a tornado touched down on Tuesday night.

The service has given the tornado an EF1 rating, with estimated winds of 105 mph. It was on the ground for approximately 18 miles and was 50 yards wide. It touched down at 6:01 p.m., about 2 miles east/northeast of St. Charles. It dissipated at 6:15 p.m., about 2 miles east/northeast of Whitman in Buffalo County, Wisconsin. There were no injuries or fatalities.

The tornado began just east-northeast of St. Charles with pockets of tree and farm building damage as it progressed northeast. It intensified to EF1 strength and passed by the west side of Rollingstone, where it destroyed a couple farm buildings. Some tree damage was noted within Rollingstone. The tornado eventually weakened as it crossed the Mississippi River and dissipated in Merrick State Park in Buffalo County, Wisconsin.