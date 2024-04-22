Earth Day 2024

Spring Hikes at Lime Creek Conservation Area in Mason City, Iowa

Explore and discover the Lime Creek Conservation Area on a guided walk, where you can see native wildflowers and birds. These walks are designed for all ages, but they will be walking on uneven surfaces that may not be suitable for strollers or walkers.

Full Moon Wildflower Walk in St. Ansgar, Iowa

Happening at 7:30pm at the Hamlin Garland Wildlife Area, just north of St. Ansgar on Hwy 218. Celebrate Earth Day with a leisurely walk through the woods to admire spring wildflowers. This program is free and appropriate for all ages; a water bottle is recommended.

Earth Day TerraLoco 5K in Rochester, Minn.

Happening at 6:00pm, all are welcome to participate in an Earth Day 5k at hosted by TerraLoco. Participants pay $5 which includes a marked course (weather dependent), and post-run prizes and snacks. 100% of the 5$ donation goes directly to TerraLoco’s charity partners; more information can be found here.

Tree Distribution & Earth Day Celebration in Waseca, Minn.

Happening April 25th at the Waseca County Fairgrounds from 5pm to 7pm, the Waseca County 4-H Ambassadors are sponsoring a Free Tree Project with Neighborhood Forest. If you did not order a tree beforehand (which was required), you are still invited to bring the little ones to celebrate Earth Day with fun activities, games and crafts.

A Litter Bit Better in Rochester, Minn.

Happening April 27th to May 5th, volunteers are encouraged to collect litter anytime during this week-long campaign. Trash and recycling bags are provided, all you need to do is choose a location, pick a date, and pick it up! Registration information, maps and more can be found at the A Litter Bit Better website.

Earthfest Expo 2024 in Rochester, Minn.

Happening May 4th at the Northrop Education Center, the 10th annual Earthfest Expo is an opportunity to learn from speakers about new and innovative ways scientists are working to keep our planet healthy.

Local environmentalists say ‘the Earth won’t last much longer’

(ABC 6 News) – When we think about unreplenishable resources, often what comes to mind is time; we can never get it back and although that’s true, the Earth is also on that list.

According to research done by The Nature Conservancy, about one-third of fossil fuel mitigation that needs to be done between 2020 and 2030, can be done through natural climate solutions.

But what does that mean?

“It’s easy to live your life and not think about where the water’s coming from when you turn on the tap, or just as importantly where it goes when you water your lawn,” said David Ruff, Conservation Program Manager for the Nature Conservancy.

He goes on to say, “when the rain falls and hits your roof, runs down your gutter and across your yard into the street and into the sewers. Where all that’s eventually ending up.”

And for the Rochester area? Well that runoff ends up right in the Zumbro river, not only impacting the natural inhabitants of the river, but any aquaphor or shallow water wells that draw from those waters.

From personal decisions to overall choices made in our communities; when it comes to greenhouse gas emissions and the levels of carbon we’re putting into the atmosphere.

Well environmental advocates say it’s most important to keep in mind the amount of CO2 we’re putting in the air.

“Just because you got a bunch of free miles from your credit card, don’t take that weekend trip to where ever; it’s free, yeah no hard done, well it’s and all of those things add up,” expressed local advocate, Ivan Idso.

According to TNC, the easiest step you can take is choosing active modes of transportation especially in communities like Rochester, Minn.; where driving really isn’t all that necessary, because of the public transportation available.

“It’s so easy with how big the problem seems to feel like there’s nothing we can do and get discouraged,” said Ruff.

“I think finding little ways to do little things for yourself, the most beneficial part of that can actually be that it can help you feel like you’re doing something to then go from that to taking bigger steps.”

The best way to do your part is not only through education, but participation as well; a list of events happening on and around Earth Day can be found above.