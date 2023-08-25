Drowning man rescued at Foster Arend Park Thursday

(ABC 6 News) – An unknown man saved another young man from drowning at Foster Arend Park Thursday.

According to Rochester police, around 2 p.m. Aug. 24, they received a call about a man drowning at the lake.

When police arrived, another man had pulled the victim from where he was “laying on the bottom of the lake” and administered life-saving aid.

The victim was up and walking shortly thereafter.

Lt. Jennifer Hodgman said she did not know the identity of the man who saved the victim, but he would likely be nominated for a lifesaving award.