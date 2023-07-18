Dead body found in a tent at Soldiers Field Park

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department is searching for answers after finding a man dead in Soldiers Field Park.

RPD received a tip after 3 a.m. today about an unresponsive man located inside a tent among the trees near the entrance of the park.

RPD is working with the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the

man and determine the cause of death.

There is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story and we will provide more information as it becomes available to us.