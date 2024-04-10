Community rallies around sexual assault survivor
The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.
(ABC 6 News) – It was a disturbing story ABC 6 News followed almost four years ago.
On February 15, 2020, Rochester Police responded to a report of a sexual assault on a child.
That evening, Mark Mitchell was arrested on two counts of sexual conduct on a child under the age of 13.
Mitchell was later sentenced to 24 years in prison.
Rather than become a victim, the child became a warrior, with the support of a village.
This is the story of Victoria Olivares.