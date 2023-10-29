Clear Lake has fun during Halloween Happenings event

Clear Lake got in on the Halloween fun with their Halloween Happenings event on Saturday.

Due to the weather, it took place at the Clear Lake Athletics and Wellness Center but that didn’t stop all the family-friendly activities.

They started the day with a trunk-or-treat with many local organizations setting up booths as the kids filled their buckets with candy.

There was also cookie decorating, face painting and a one mile monster dash for people to take part in.