Celebrating Veterans Day at the International Event Center

(ABC 6 News) – Across the country, Americans gathered to honor our nation’s bravest heroes, including a big celebration at the International Event Center in Rochester.

Over 100 years after the first Armistice Day, when forces in World War I ceased fighting on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, proud patriots continue the tradition of honoring our military members.

Minnesota State Senator Carla Nelson says she is proud to have the chance to say thank you to these brave men and women.

“They stand for freedom, which is that one thing we should all be able to unite behind,” said Nelson.

Kay Swenson is one of these veterans.

A quarter of her and her husband’s family have served in the military, including their son, who was killed in Afghanistan. Swenson says it’s hard celebrating these holidays without him around.

“You have that empty table at celebrations, my granddaughters don’t know their uncle, things like that. But we’re proud of him. He went into the military knowing the risks, but wanting to continue with the family tradition,” said Swenson.

One of the ways her family honors him is through the CPL Curtis M Swenson Memorial Fund, which raises money for veterans and their families in need.