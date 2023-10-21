Care and Rehab-Ostrander gets ready for Halloween

(ABC 6 News)- Care and Rehab-Ostrander is getting ready for Halloween as they hosted their “Haunted Hallway” event on Friday.

The all-ages event featured staff and residents dressed up in costumes as people walked through the haunted hallway filled with scares before getting to the end where people enjoyed music, food and refreshments.

The staff hopes this event will help kick start connections between the residents and the community, even when it’s not Halloween.

“We would like to have more of the community coming in and spending time with us playing cards or just getting to know people,” said Tammy Stevens, Activity Director at Care and Rehab-Ostrander.

The entrance fee for the haunted hallway was non-perishable foods that will be donated to the LeRoy Area Food Pantry.