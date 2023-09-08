Buffalo Center, Iowa man recovering after bull-riding accident

(ABC 6 News) – A Buffalo Center, Iowa man is recovering after being seriously injured in a bull-riding accident last weekend.

Josh Whiting, was injured at the PRCA Rodeo in Dayton, Iowa over Labor Day weekend. Whiting’s injuries included a broken pelvis and ruptured bladder, according to a GoFundMe page.

Whiting was taken by ambulance to a Fort Dodge hospital and then life flighted to a Des Moines hospital before being transferred to Rochester where he underwent three successful surgeries, according to the page. Whiting is recovering well.

Whiting is a father of four kids and the owner of W6 Bucking Bulls that he supplies to many youth rodeos.

