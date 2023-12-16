Board of Minnesota Housing Investments

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – In Minnesota, the Board of Housing announced more than $348 million for affordable housing across the state and some of that money will come to Rochester.

Olmstead County announced today the state will pitch in nearly $12 million to construct new units at the Mayowoods apartments. The new facility is designed to offer 36 units for low income seniors with 18 units dedicated to households at or below 50% of median income.

“Senior housing is one of the biggest needs in our community. What we’re finding is that a lot of our population experiencing homelessness for the first time are seniors,” said Dave Dunn, the county’s housing and planning director. “So really having affordable housing options for seniors is of the utmost importance.”

Olmsted County says they hope to break ground on the project by the fall of 2024 and are aiming to complete projects by early 2025.

But it’s not just Mayowood getting money from the state. Other projects in Southeast Minnesota are also getting some funding. First home properties who will be getting more than $5 million to build affordable housing. Three Rivers Community Action in Southeast Minnesota will receive $374,000 and Olmsted County will receive more than $3 million to to renovate the Zumbro Ridge