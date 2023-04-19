Bills would target Hwy 14 and Hwy 44 interchange

(ABC 6 News) – At the Capitol, Rochester Senator Carla Nelson working to tackle highway safety in our area.

She Is proposing two bills to fund the construction of the U.S. Highway 14 and County State-Aid Highway 44 interchange.

The two highways intersect at a skewed angle with a railroad crossing, creating odd and unsafe turns for drivers on the road.

According to Olmsted County, that area averages 30,000 vehicles passing through every day and 10 to 13 car crashes occur every year.

The pair of bills would secure over 40 million dollars to make safety improvements and create an interchange rather than an intersection at Highway 14 and Highway 44.