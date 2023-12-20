Albert Lea Area School District teaming up with Dave Syverson to give back

(ABC 6 News) – Beginning Wednesday, the Albert Lea Area School District and Dave Syverson are teaming up once again to deliver meals to families in need during the holiday season.

This is the fourth year the two have teamed up for the project. Dave Syverson employees say they are proud to be able to help out their community.

“Helping our community is our focus,” said Travis Stortroen, Dave Syverson General Manager. “We love to see our community really work together to make sure families in our area have a nice, warm meal for the holidays. This is our fourth year working together to make this happen and we are so pleased with the amount of hard work that goes into this from every single person that is involved.”

Starting Wednesday, Dec. 20, Dave Syverson employees will be assembling and distributing meals to the selected families alongside the district’s social workers. The meals will include a variety of items such as canned goods, pasta, and other non-perishable items.

“It’s so rewarding to be able to help those in need,” said Stortroen. “Seeing the smile on the families faces really make it all worth it. Our main goal at Dave Syversons is to give back to our community and this is just one of the many ways we do that.”