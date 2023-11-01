ABC 6 Excellent Educator: Mrs. Tina Swenson

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Tonight, as part of our Excellent Educators series ABC 6 honors another one of the area’s favorite teachers for the month of October. That teacher is Mrs. Tina Swenson.

Let’s face it. Kindergartners are a little bit chaotic. For the only kindergarten class at Mabel-Canton Public Schools, 25 kids can get a tiny bit crazy.

But Mrs. Tina Swenson knows all about the chaos and she welcomes it with open arms.

“Being a kindergarten teacher with 25 kids in one room is a little overwhelming some days. But it’s, it’s such an amazing job and I can’t see myself doing anything different,” said Swenson behind a smile.

Parents in the district know few better than Mrs. Swenson

Swenson’s been a kindergarten teacher for 13 years and her dream of teaching young kids. It all started when she was a student herself in at Mabel-Canton.

“It feels like home to me,” said Swenson.

Her students say they love to learn with their teacher.

“We just like doing, playing games with her and stuff,” said Hadley Halverson, one of Swenson’s current students.

“She lets us have recess,” added Kellen Folstad.

While these kiddos might not know what the ABC 6 excellent Educator award truly means, they do know this: Mrs Swenson is happy.

“I love my job. And so just the fact that, you know, I had people that nominated me for this was very, very exciting and it just means a lot to me that they think that I’m doing a good job, you know, teaching their Children. And it’s excited to, to hear that I have people that, you know, appreciate what I do.”

And while some find the chaos, well, chaotic, Mrs. Swenson keeps on smiling.