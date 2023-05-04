3 teens hurt in Highway 218 crash

(ABC 6 News) – Three teens were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Steele County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Highway 218 near 123rd Street in Blooming Prairie.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Thaban Derrione Moussa Jeffers, 19 of Austin, was driving south on Highway 218 with his two passengers when they went into the ditch and struck a field drive and vaulted.

Niles Fitzpatrick, 18 of Milwaukee, WI, and Jeffers were taken to Austin Medical Center for treatment. The other passenger Keviyon Price, 19 of Kenosha, WI, was taken to Saint Marys Hospital. All suffered what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

According to the report, Jeffers was wearing a seatbelt, while his passengers were not.

The Steele County Sheriff’s office and Blooming Prairie Fire Department also responded to the scene.