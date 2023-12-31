Time to make your New Year’s resolutions

As we ring in the new year, many are wrapping up their holiday celebrations and looking to forward to 2024. and it’s that time of year again to make your New Year’s resolutions. But how many people actually make one?

(ABC 6 News) – As we ring in the New Year, many are wrapping up their holiday celebrations and looking forward to 2024. It’s that time of year again to make your New Year’s resolutions. But how many people actually make one?

According to the Cleveland Clinic only 44-percent of Americans actually make a New Year’s resolution.

Some choose to eat better, workout more, or even pick up a new hobby. Then there’s some that choose to keep up on a good habit.

“Me and my dad sometimes on weekends just head out to the garage. We have a treadmill out there and a couple weights and just exercise out there for a little,” said August Scussel.

Only 55-percent of people who make their resolutions are actually successful in keeping them.

“Maybe just try to find a flaw or something and just work on that,” said Scussel.

Experts say give yourself something do-able and give yourself time to adjust to your new habits.