Timberwolves outlast Suns to advance to Conference Semi-finals

ABC 6 NEWS — The Minnesota Timberwolves are advancing to the second round of the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2004.

On Sunday, April 28, the Minnesota Timberwolves battled the Phoenix Suns in Arizona in game four of the pair’s series. With Minnesota up 3-0 on the series, it was win or go home for the Suns.

Sunday’s game was the closest one of the series, with the game being tied at 107 with about four minutes left in the game, however, Minnesota would ride Anthony Edwards’ hot hand to a victory, as Edwards scored 31 of his 40 points in the second half, ending with a total of 40 points.

The Wolves’ postseason run will continue in the next round, where they’ll face either the Los Angeles Lakers or the Denver Nuggets. Denver currently has a 3-1 lead in that series, with their next game happening tonight at 9 P.M.