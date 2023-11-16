Tim Latham sworn in as newest Mason City Councilman

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Mason City officially swore their newest councilman Tim Latham on Wednesday Nov. 15, 2023.

Latham fills the vacancy left by councilman Tom Thoma, who passed away back in August after an extended stay at the hospital.

Latham is excited to get started right away. His biggest goal is to bring housing that Mason City lost 15 years ago.

While more apartments have gone up, Latham wants to bring more housing for families to live long term.

“We lost 164 houses in the flood of ’08, and we haven’t made anywhere near a scratch on that. So, to get people to come here and work, we’re gonna need that.”

Several members of the public were also in attendance of councilman Latham being sworn in.

All incumbents who were reelected last week will take their new oath of office prior to their new term, beginning on Jan. 1, 2024.