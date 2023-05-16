Thursdays Downtown reveals 2023 entertainment lineup

(ABC 6 News) – The Thursdays Downtown entertainment lineup was revealed on Tuesday, a month ahead of when the weekly summer festival kicks off.

The entertainment lineup includes 48 musical acts on two different stages. The lineup will also include two performances on July 20 and Aug. 10 in partnership with the Rochester Civic Music’s Global Music Series.

“Thursdays Downtown is a summer highlight for the community,” said Avital Rabinowitz, director of Rochester Civic Music. “This year, we are excited to partner with the Rochester Downtown Alliance to bring the community two high-energy and fun concerts featuring Cajun and Irish bluegrass bands.

Thursdays Downtown features an outdoor arts and food vendor market of more than 100 unique vendors every Thursday (except June 22) from June 15 to Aug. 10

The event is hosted on 1st Avenue Southwest and 3rd Street Southwest and in Peace Plaza. Returning as the family-friendly area of Thursdays Downtown is the Mayo Clinic Family Nook on the east side of Peace Plaza outside Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester.