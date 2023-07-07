Thursdays Downtown: From the East

(ABC 6 News)- This week’s featured vendor for Thursdays Downtown is From The East, a handmade polymer clay wrap business.

From the East has been a vendor at Thursdays Downtown for the last four years, but they have been making their wraps for more then 20 years.

The owner, Parichart Wallen, says that everything they make is homemade and made with love. Plus, they say they are truly something unique.

“The kids love them, the parents love them, the grandparents love them. And they just put a beautiful smile to a lot of people,” Wallen said.

They hope their stand brings joy to people passing by, especially those in town being treated for illness.

They will be here every Thursday, except during the Minnesota State Fair, so check them out your next time at Thursdays Downtown.