Three women, two juveniles accused of attempting to run over man at Kwik Trip

(ABC 6 News) – Three Rochester women were arrested Saturday and accused of attacking, then trying to run over a man at the Kwik Trip gas station on Scott Road NW.

Aakiech Nweach Gora, Ebol Malith, and Adit Malaw Koth each face a charge of 3rd-degree rioting–unlawful force or violence.

According to court documents, Rochester police responded to the Kwik Trip at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, July 29 after witnesses in the area called about an assault.

Rochester police allegedly saw a white man near a black sedan, which sped off when police arrived and was stopped nearby.

The man approached the officers who made the traffic stop and told them he’d been attacked by five of the six individuals in the sedan.

According to court documents, the man told police he’d stopped at the Kwik Trip and used the bathroom, after which staff asked him if there were any women in the men’s room.

A Kwik Trip staffer who spoke to police said he’d seen a group of highly intoxicated women in the store and suspected they’d thrown up in the men’s bathroom.

The man said no, saw the alleged attackers near the door, and said he asked them if they’d been using the men’s restroom.

A store employee told police the women “swarmed” the man.

The women allegedly began yelling at him, then punched him, knocked him to the ground, hit him, bit him, and took his wallet.

According to surveillance video cited in court documents, when the man got back to his feet, one of the women got into the sedan, and attempted to run the man over.

The man allegedly ended up on the hood of the car, where he remained despite attempts to swerve and throw him off. The Kwik Trip store employee told police some of the women were “screaming for the driver to hit (the) Victim.”

According to Rochester police, Malith, 19, was the driver of the vehicle when police pulled the women over.

Police claim they identified Koth, 19, and Gora, 18, as additional adult perpetrators using surveillance video from the store.

Two juveniles were allegedly among the assailants and a sixth woman in the car was not implicated by the surveillance video, police claim.

Rochester police allegedly recovered the man’s wallet from the vehicle.

Koth is scheduled to appear in Olmsted County Court Aug. 8. Gora’s initial appearance in Olmsted County Court is scheduled for Aug. 9. Malith’s initial appearance is scheduled for Aug. 10.