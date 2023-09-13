Three Vikings Players Injured During Practice

By KAALTV
Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury (56), guard Ezra Cleveland (72), offensive tackle Blake Brandel (64) and guard Chris Reed (62) talk during an NFL football team practice in Eagan, Minn., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

The Minnesota Vikings announced that three players were injured ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Garrett Bradbury, center, experienced a back injury and did not participate during week 2 practices. The Vikings confirmed that he will not play for Thursday’s game.

Christian Darrisaw, offensive tackle, and Marcus Davenport, outside linebacker, both sustained ankle injuries with limited participation in week 2 practices. It remains unclear if either will play against the Eagles.

The Vikings will play the Eagles at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday.