Three Vikings Players Injured During Practice

The Minnesota Vikings announced that three players were injured ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Garrett Bradbury, center, experienced a back injury and did not participate during week 2 practices. The Vikings confirmed that he will not play for Thursday’s game.

Christian Darrisaw, offensive tackle, and Marcus Davenport, outside linebacker, both sustained ankle injuries with limited participation in week 2 practices. It remains unclear if either will play against the Eagles.

The Vikings will play the Eagles at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday.