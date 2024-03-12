Third annual mobile polar plunge hosted by Mayo High School

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Mayo High School students will likely enjoy the mild weather as it hosts its third annual Mobile Polar Plunge on Wednesday.

The money raised during the event will go to support unified programming at the school, as well as other Special Olympics programming in southeast Minnesota.

Mayo students, staff and local officials will all take part in the plunge.