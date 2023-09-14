The Landing MN surprised by $15,000 grant

(ABC 6 News) – Officials at the Landing MN were shocked today after being surprised by a $15,000 grant from Affinity Plus Credit Union.

The Landing MN founders were presented with the check after a meal at a Rochester restaurant.

“You know I don’t do this very often because I don’t want to have a heart attack being surprised like this, it just means a ton to Holly and I and it means a ton to the organization that Affinity wanted to take these extra steps to surprise us like this,” said the Landing MN’s co-founder Dan Fifield.

The Landing MN says the money will be used towards addressing the lack of affordable housing in Southeast Minnesota.