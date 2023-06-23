The Landing MN announces first ever Fund Fest

(ABC 6 News) – The Landing MN is putting the fun in FUNdraising!

The non-profit organization announced its first ever Fund Fest. The fun, family friendly event will take place on Sunday, Aug. 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Silver Lake Three Links Park in Rochester.

There will be food trucks, music, a dunk tank, friendly competitions and more. Admission is FREE!

The proceeds raised will support those experiencing homelessness through the programs offered by The Landing MN.

The Landing MN has also introduced a fundraising competition to help raise funds for the organization. The top three teams with the highest dollar amount donated in support of their team will win prizes.

The top prizes awarded are below.

1st Place: 4 tickets to The Landing MNs annual A Holiday of Hope Gala on December 1, 2023.

2nd Place: Dinner + Movie for 4

3rd Place: The Landing MN merchandise

Teams should consist of at least 4 individuals. Fundraising will end on Aug. 4. The winners will be announced at Fund Fest.

For more information and to register a team, CLICK HERE.