The Hormel Institute named ‘Industry Partner of the Year’

(ABC 6 News) – The Hormel Institute has been named “Industry Partner of the Year” by Southeast Service Cooperative and Southeast Minnesota Workforce Development Inc.

This award recognizes southeast Minnesota partners that demonstrate a commitment to promoting K-12 learning about careers and technical skills, along with supporting and collaborating with local school districts to offer educational opportunities.

The Hormel Institute was nominated by IJ Holton Intermediate School and Ellis Middle School Principal Dewey Schara for the Institute’s efforts to promote Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) education in the Austin school district.

“We are so grateful and excited about the many opportunities provided to our students through our partnership with The Hormel Institute. We feel so fortunate to work, live, and learn in a community that makes opportunities like this accessible to our students,” said Schara.

This honor comes two years after The Hormel Institute established its Community Outreach and Education (COE) department which focuses on education, prevention, and wellness outreach. The department was formed to help the Institute fulfill its mission to conduct research and provide education in the biological sciences with applications in medicine and agriculture.

The Hormel Institute also launched its Young Scientist Program in 2022, which engages 6-8 grade students who are interested in science. The students come to the Institute once a month for the entire school year to work in the labs with scientists and learn through observation and hands-on experience.

Kelly Vincelette, who joined The Hormel Institute in 2021 as the Community Outreach and Education Manager said, “receiving this award is an honor and testament to the work that we are doing at The Hormel Institute, not only in our cutting-edge research labs, but also the commitment to providing quality opportunities for students and inspiring the next generation of scientists,” said Vincelette. “This incredibly important work is possible thanks to The Hormel Institute’s amazing faculty and staff who share their talents and help educate and mentor students.”