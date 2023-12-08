The Grinch visits Spring Valley for Toys for Tots

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – It’s a big and exciting weekend, the Grinch is in town!

If you have a new, unwrapped toy, we think the Grinch needs it this weekend for Toys for Tots!

In Spring Valley, you can give your presents to the Grinch at Root River Auto Bus and Diesel.

The Grinch’s heart here though is not two sizes too small.

Greg Brooks takes on the Grinch’s role this year, move over Jim Carey!

Brooks did this Toys for Tots event last year and they all had a great time, collecting nearly 1,000 toys.

This year Root River Auto Bus and Diesel hopes to take it up a notch.

“Well, everybody likes Santa Claus, me and my wife thought about the Grinch, he’s sneaky! We want to bring people together, If I get one more toy than we did last year, I’ll be ecstatic,” Brooks said.

You’re welcome to stop by and see the Grinch to drop off any todays today and this weekend.