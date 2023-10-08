The Big Dig: making construction sites kid-friendly and showcasing Soldier’s Field plans

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Rochester and Destination Medical Center are making construction zones kid-friendly with the Big Dig Saturday afternoon.

Kids can learn about construction projects at the Soldier’s Field Memorial Park construction site.

Not only are they able to safely inspect construction equipment, but they also get a chance to learn from workers at Kraus-Anderson and the National Association of Women in Construction.

“The big dig is a great way for us to invite the community to learn about the construction projects that are happening downtown. The amenities and why they’re important for our community,” said Jamie Rothe, Director of Community Engagement and Experience at the DMC.

Next year Soldier’s Field will open a new aquatic center, with three waterslides and a lazy river.

The construction is anticipated to be complete next summer.