The Age Friendly Oronoco committee looking to meet the need for the community

(ABC 6 News) – The Age Friendly committee held a resource fair to help their aging community.

People were invited to the School House Events center to learn more about the resources that are provided to them.

“We put surveys out for our residents and then we did surveys of all of the different agencies that were available to them and found out that there is a need,” committee member Joy Bertsinger said.

Whether it’s housing, transportation, or more, it was a way for the older population to connect with these services.

As for what’s next for the committee, it’s looking for feedback from residents to see what they would like to see and apply that to their action plan.