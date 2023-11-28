Thanksgiving travel rush

2.7 million Americans to fly over the holiday weekend

(ABC 6 News) – The holiday weekend is set to busy for flyers, with more than 2.7 million passengers set to hit the skies.

That includes over at Rochester International Airport, which is seeing an uptick in travelers this week.

“From year to year you never know if you’re gonna be busy or a little quieter, but so far this year the flights have been fairly full out here at the airport, so we’re definitely see an increase in traffic this year, it’s been busier than normal,” said Jamie Gwin, Performance Supervisor with Delta Airlines.

According to Federal Aviation Administration, 50,000 flights have taken off on Wednesday alone.

Luckily at RST, there haven’t neen many delays, with all flights arriving and departing on time.