UPDATE: 2 teens arrested in Rochester fight, 4 guns seized

(ABC 6 News) – On Monday night at around 7:20 p.m., a fight between 20-30 teenagers at the 2300 block of Park Lane Southeast in Rochester ended when a sixteen-year-old allegedly fired a gun.

The 16-year-old who fled in a red sedan, but Rochester Police later arrested the teen.

Police also arrested 18-year-old Timberland Von.

It is unknown what all the teenagers have been charged with.

Director of Clinical Services at the Zumbro Valley Health Center Heather Geerts said, “we have seen an increase in teens struggling with social emotional development.”

According to Geerts, isolation from the COVID pandemic has made social interactions more difficult for among teens and college students. Although, it is unclear if any social emotional development played a role in this incident.

Rochester Police recovered four guns after the fight was over. Three of them were ghost guns, not have a serial number and therefore could not be traced.

The case remains ongoing. ABC 6 will have more information as it becomes available.