2 teens arrested in SE Rochester shooting, 4 guns seized
(ABC 6 News) – Police have arrested two teenagers after a Monday night shooting in Rochester.
According to RPD public information officer Amanda Grayson, law enforcement responded to the 2300 block of Park Lane SE around 7:20 p.m., after a report that 20-30 teenagers were fighting.
According to callers, a male fired a handgun above the crowd, then fled in a red sedan.
According to Grayson, police located the vehicle at the 1700 block of 9th Ave. SE and took a 16-year-old Rochester boy into custody after allegedly identifying him as the shooter.
Rochester police recommended the following charges, Grayson said.
- Felony 2nd degree riot armed with a dangerous weapon
- Felony reckless discharge of a firearm
- Felony possession of a weapon, person under 18
- Gross misdemeanor 3rd degree riot
- Misdemeanor 5th degree assault
- Misdemeanor disorderly conduct brawling
The 16-year-old is currently in custody at the Anoka County Juvenile Detention Center, Grayson added.
Police also took 18-year-old Timberland Von into custody on recommended charges of felony 2nd-degree rioting armed with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor disorderly conduct–brawling, Grayson said.
Von is held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, pending arraignment.
According to police, a search warrant resulted in the seizure of four handguns–three of which had no serial numbers, making them “ghost guns.”