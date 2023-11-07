2 teens arrested in SE Rochester shooting, 4 guns seized

(ABC 6 News) – Police have arrested two teenagers after a Monday night shooting in Rochester.

According to RPD public information officer Amanda Grayson, law enforcement responded to the 2300 block of Park Lane SE around 7:20 p.m., after a report that 20-30 teenagers were fighting.

According to callers, a male fired a handgun above the crowd, then fled in a red sedan.

According to Grayson, police located the vehicle at the 1700 block of 9th Ave. SE and took a 16-year-old Rochester boy into custody after allegedly identifying him as the shooter.

Rochester police recommended the following charges, Grayson said.

Felony 2nd degree riot armed with a dangerous weapon

Felony reckless discharge of a firearm

Felony possession of a weapon, person under 18

Gross misdemeanor 3rd degree riot

Misdemeanor 5th degree assault

Misdemeanor disorderly conduct brawling

The 16-year-old is currently in custody at the Anoka County Juvenile Detention Center, Grayson added.

Police also took 18-year-old Timberland Von into custody on recommended charges of felony 2nd-degree rioting armed with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor disorderly conduct–brawling, Grayson said.

Von is held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, pending arraignment.

According to police, a search warrant resulted in the seizure of four handguns–three of which had no serial numbers, making them “ghost guns.”