Teen arrested on suspicion of burglary

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester teen was taken into custody Thursday morning, after a senior called in a burglary.

According to Rochester police communications coordinator Amanda Grayson, shortly after midnight April 25, a 70-year-old woman in the 3900 block of Superior Drive NW heard noises in her kitchen and saw a person taking money from her purse.

The woman’s window had been opened, according to Grayson.

The person fled, the woman called police, and officers arrested 18-year-old Jamine Robinson Jr. in a nearby area.

According to Grayson, police have recommended a 1st-degree burglary charge.