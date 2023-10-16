Taste of Mower County returns for first time since 2019

(ABC 6 News) – For the first time in four years Taste of Mower County has returned to raise funds for people with disabilities across the county. Community members and businesses were happy to have this event back after such a long absence.

It’s taken some time for life mower county to reorganize this event. The COVID-19 pandemic set them back on when Taste of Mower County could happen again.

But on Sunday, the food focused event made it’s return with some new and some familiar faces.

Kathi Finley owns Just Take the Cake Bakery in Austin and attended the event in years past. She’s glad to be back and share her food with the community.

“We were thrilled to see that the event was back up and running this year. I believe as part of a community we all need to try and do what we can to help each other out. So we’re fortunate to have the ability to these organizations through the love of food,” Finley said.

Susan Huffman is a member of Life Mower County. She was also very happy to have this reunion and meet our own ABC 6 News anchor Robin Wolfram as well as meeting with so many community members and to have some of Sweet’s Hotel’s fish tacos.

“People can eat and we can have fun with our friends and everybody, including all the cooks here are really good,” said Huffman.

With over 185 people were in attendance Sunday night, life Mower County expected to raise a lot of money in their first year back with this event.

Taste of Mower County will be returning in 2024 and organizers are hopeful that the numbers will return before COVID-19 for attendance.