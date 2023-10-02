Target Field prepares for Wild Card series

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Twins are AL Central Division champions and will host the Wild Card game this Tuesday.

Players and coaches weren’t the only ones hard at work to prepare for the start of the postseason.

Groundskeepers have been working hard to make sure the field is ready for game day.

That includes painting the postseason logo onto the field.

The aesthetics of the field is something both Twins players and fans believe is important, as it marks a new chapter in the Twins’ books.

Keeping the field up-to-par for the players is something the groundskeepers want to uphold.

“Our primary focus is getting the mounds right for the players, batter’s box, infield, outfield, so that we have a quality surface for the playoff games,” Twins head groundskeeper Larry DiVito said.

The postseason is something that is not always guaranteed, so being able to host a playoff game is something they look forward to whenever they get the chance.

“There’s nothing better than postseason baseball here at Target Field and we’re pumped to bring that opportunity back to our fans, to be able to host an entire best of 3 series right here at home,” director of business communications for the Minnesota Twins Matt Hodson said.

On the last day of the regular season, it was revealed the Twins will play the Toronto Blue Jays during the Wild Card series.

Game 1 is Tuesday October 3rd, at 3:30 p.m.