Taco Jed celebrates Cinco de Mayo

(ABC 6 News) – Taco Jed is one of many businesses celebrating Cinco de Mayo.

The warm weather allowed for people to enjoy the holiday on their patio.

Some of the things Taco Jed did was have drink specials and live music.

The band “Alabaster” came from Chicago to perform on the special occasion.

Owner Steve Dunn said he typically sees an uptick in business on Cinco de Mayo, and it’s a holiday Taco Jed looks forward to every year.

“Cinco de Mayo it’s always a big day for us we get a lot of business on Cinco de Mayo, the local community always, well all year long but Cinco de Mayo especially.”

It was a busy day for Taco Jed as people enjoyed the live music.