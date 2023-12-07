Swatting in Minnesota: multiple Jewish facilities and schools received bomb and shooting threats

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension were made aware of multiple swatting incidents across the state.

These swatting incidents involved emails of bombing and shooting threats made towards at least nine Jewish facilities and 25 schools.

Included in that list, according to the Rochester Police Department, is the B’Nai Israel synagogue.

Responding officers found no evidence of a threat, but the incident comes just as FBI director Christopher Wray warned senate lawmakers about an uptick in threats targeting both Jewish and Muslim communities.

“I’ve never seen a time where all the threats, or so many of the threats are all elevated all at exactly the same time,” Wray said.

Testifying before congress Wray says he’s seeing “blinking red lights everywhere.”

It’s a trend that has seen a spike since the terrorist attacks in the middle east, prompting concern from senators, including Amy Klobuchar.

“We’ve seen increases in hate crimes, reports show a 216% increase since Oct. 7.”

That was the day the Israel-Hamas conflict began. Fast forward to today, the conflict continues in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, as tensions rise overseas, Wray says the FBI is working around the clock to identify threats and stop them in their tracks.

Wednesday’s incident serves as a reminder of what affects the war can have here.

“This is concerning for everyone; Democrat, Republican, Jewish, Muslim, Christian, anyone in this country,” U.S. Senator Klobuchar said.