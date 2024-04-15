Suspect in West Concord police chase dead from self-inflicted wound

(ABC 6 News) – According to a post on the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a suspect involved in a police chase that began in West Concord is dead after an apparent self-inflicted wound.

ABC 6 spoke with the Minnesota State Patrol, who say the suspect rammed a West Concord squad car, before the chase finally ended in Cannon Falls.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation and will release more info once it becomes available.