Rochester man arrested after allegedly fleeing traffic stop

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is facing multiple charges after Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Deputies say he attempted to flee a traffic stop.

According to Captain Tim Parkin, the incident began on Wednesday at 11:55 p.m. when deputies attempted to stop a vehicle near College View Drive SE and HWY 14 SE in Rochester for suspicion of impaired driving. The suspect continued to drive before stopping his vehicle and fleeing law enforcement.

After a short pursuit on foot, 33-year-old Corwinn Thurman was captured and detained. Deputies report he refused to comply with requests or submit to any sobriety testing. He was arrested for 1st Degree DWI, Fleeing a Peace Officer on Foot, and multiple other charges.