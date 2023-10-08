Suicide prevention at 3rd annual Oktoberfest

(ABC 6 News) – Four Rochester businesses joined together for the third annual Oktoberfest for suicide prevention on Saturday.

Haley Comfort Systems, Active PT, Chip Shots, and Purple Goat joined together to raise funds for the cause while giving the community a good time.

There were family-friendly activities from games and bounce houses to live music, and raffle tickets for over 270 prizes starting at $1. People had a chance to win anything from goodie baskets to new fireplaces to Vikings tickets.

“Unfortunately we’ve all been affected by suicide in one way shape or form, as we are learning have been most people in most families,” said Joan Kopacz, owner of Active PT. “For us, this is a way of bringing this community together to be here to support one another in a loving, but also really fun way.”

All money raised will be donated to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the National Alliance on Mental Illness.