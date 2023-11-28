Student received racist card at Dover-Eyota High

(ABC 6 News) – On Nov. 27, 2023, Superintendent of Dover-Eyota School District Jeremy Frie wrote in a press release that a student received a racist letter.

The letter, allegedly given to an African-American student, included statements like “Black Lives Do Not Matter,” “#White Power” and several more vulgar phrases.

In the letter, Frie wrote:

I am writing to you today to express profound disappointment and deep concern in response to the racial comments delivered via note to one of our students today in the high school. School administration learned of this note from community members as it was apparently shared on a social media post this afternoon. We started an investigation immediately.

The comments are not only hurtful and offensive, but they also directly contradicts our values here at Dover-Eyota High School. This note has caused pain to students and staff within our school community, undermining the sense of belonging we work so hard to cultivate.

The district is taking this matter very seriously. The principals have genus student interviews and started reviewing camera footage. We will work diligently to identify all students who were involved. Once identified, the student(s) responsible will face disciplinary action in accordance with our school’s policies. Due to data privacy laws, the district cannot provide follow-up information on student discipline.

We also want to take this opportunity to reiterate our commitment to addressing issues of racism and bias within our school community. Clearly, we have work to do as a district. We want Dover-Eyota High School to be a place where everyone can learn in a safe and welcoming environment.

Jeremy W. Frie, Superintendent.